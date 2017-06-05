HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Cheesecake Factory

CEO

David M. Overton

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Industry

Food Services

HQ Location

Calabasas Hills, CA

Website

www.thecheesecakefactory.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

38,800

Cheesecake Factory is also featured in these fortune lists

#48

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$2,2768.3%
Profits ($M)$139.519.7%
Assets ($M)$1,293
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$603.2
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$3,024
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.1%
Profits as % of Assets10.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity23.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.83
EPS % Change (from 2015)23.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)11.5%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)10.7%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)32.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)16.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)10.0%
News about Cheesecake Factory

The 20 Best Workplaces in California

And they're all hiring!

Read More →
These 10 Companies Are Generous with Stock Options

Equity awards aren't just for executives.

Read More →
The Grammys, food earnings and Goldman Sachs — five things to watch for in the week ahead

From a music awards show to food earnings and everything in between, here's what to watch for in the coming week.

Read More →
Nothing says Fortune 500 like…cheesecake?

The Cheesecake Factory's CEO stopped by (bearing his company's trademark dessert) and talked about rising sales, long waits for tables and...kale?

Read More →
The real economy is finally doing better than the money economy

Occupy Wall Street rejoice: As more people land jobs, bank earnings are looking down.

Read More →
