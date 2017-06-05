Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Glen F. Post III
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Monroe, LA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
8
Employees
40,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about CenturyLink
Centurylink Stock Appeals to Wall Street After CEO Plan
Will make Level 3 CEO head of combined companies after a year.
Read More →
These Are Hedge Funds' Best Stock Picks From the Sohn Conference
Wall Street stock-pickers from David Einhorn to Bill Ackman offered their top ideas.
Read More →
How Unlimited Wireless Plans Aid Cord Cutting Consumers
But one analyst sees limited money saved so far.
Read More →
Why Google Might Be Getting Ready to Dump Its Fiber Internet Service
But who would want it?
But who would want it?
Read More →
Here's Why Tech Merger Mania Is Possible in 2017 Under Donald Trump
Lighter regulation will allow for more dealmaking.
Read More →