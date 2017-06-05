The healthcare company provides programs and services to users of government healthcare programs Medicare and Medicaid and is the country’s largest Medicaid managed care organization. It spent the year integrating its Health Net acquisition and securing new contracts. Both helped lead it to record growth in sales and profits.
CEO
Michael F. Neidorff
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care
HQ Location
St. Louis, MO
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
8
Employees
30,500
#470
