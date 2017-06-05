Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mark J. Alles
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Summit, NJ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
6
Employees
7,132
Profile provided by S&P Global.
