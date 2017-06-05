Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas E. Richards
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
HQ Location
Lincolnshire, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
13
Employees
8,516
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about CDW
The 5 most underrated CEOs
These model chief executives have steered their companies through impressive growth, all while receiving modest pay gains.
Read More →
Tech IPO market is frothy but not yet bubbly
This year is shaping up to be the busiest for IPOs since 2007. There are some sound investments to be made in tech IPOs, the trick is separating them from the flashes in the pan.
Read More →
Storm clouds ahead for PE-backed IPOs?
The trickle-down business of 'tapering.'
Read More →