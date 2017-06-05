HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Caterpillar

Another weak year for commodity prices took its toll on Caterpillar. Sales declined by $8.47 billion, or 18%, from 2015 on the back of weak demand for oil and gas drilling equipment. That's enough to send it 20 places lower on the Fortune 500 list. But investors are sticking with the company: Caterpillar's stock price is up 15% year-to-date and the market seems bullish that the company could benefit from President Donald Trump's proposals for infrastructure spending—that is, if they clear Congress.

CEO

D. James Umpleby III

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Construction and Farm Machinery

HQ Location

Peoria, IL

Website

www.caterpillar.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

95,400

Caterpillar is also featured in these fortune lists

#47

World’s Most Admired Companies

#194

Global 500

Caterpillar: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$38,537-18.0%
Profits ($M)$-67.0-103.2%
Assets ($M)$74,704
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$13,137
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$54,402
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-0.2%
Profits as % of Assets-0.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-0.5%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-0.11
EPS % Change (from 2015)-103.1%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)42.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)3.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)7.2%
