Another weak year for commodity prices took its toll on Caterpillar. Sales declined by $8.47 billion, or 18%, from 2015 on the back of weak demand for oil and gas drilling equipment. That’s enough to send it 20 places lower on the Fortune 500 list. But investors are sticking with the company: Caterpillar’s stock price is up 15% year-to-date and the market seems bullish that the company could benefit from President Donald Trump’s proposals for infrastructure spending—that is, if they clear Congress.
CEO
D. James Umpleby III
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Construction and Farm Machinery
HQ Location
Peoria, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
95,400
