Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michael D. Casey
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Apparel
Industry
Apparel
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
18,300
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Carter’s
Regulators Investigate 15 Retailers for Controversial On-Call Scheduling Practices
They say workers are being put under unnecessary stress.
Read More →
Retailers face $8.65 billion bill for new generation of credit cards
Massive investment will only solve half the problem of fraud, experts say--and still won't stop data breaches like those that hit Target and Home Depot.
Read More →