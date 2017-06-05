Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
William D. Nash
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Automotive Retailing, Services
HQ Location
Richmond, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
14
Employees
22,429
Figures are for fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
CarMax is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about CarMax
The 15 Best Workplaces in Retail
Our most recent annual list of the best retail employers includes Wegmans, Patagonia, and more.
Read More →
AutoNation Plans to Expand Business after Net Income Drop
Including opening standalone used-car stores.
Read More →
These Are the 10 Best Workplaces in the Fortune 500
Google, Goldman Sachs, and Hilton rank among the best employers.
Read More →
Toyota arrest and Mindbody IPO — 5 things to know today
Here's what you need to know today.
Read More →
20 great workplaces in retail
Every fourth quarter, the retail industry beefs up its ranks with thousands of seasonal employees to assist with the holiday shopping frenzy. If you’re still looking for work, here’s where to apply.
Read More →