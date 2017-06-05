Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
William E. Conway Jr., David M. Rubenstein
CEO Title
Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Securities
HQ Location
Washington, DC
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
1,600
A partnership.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Carlyle Group is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Carlyle Group
Carlyle's David Rubenstein Is Terrified by the Dollar
And Donald Trump could make it worse
Read More →
The $3 Billion Sale of McDonald’s China Assets Is About To Close
The deal is likely to be signed before Christmas, reports said.
Read More →
Why Investors Are Watching Sotheby's and the Art Market
Splashy art auctions can send important economic signals.
Read More →
Exclusive: ForeScout Preps for Possible IPO Adding McKesson Finance Chief to Board
The appointee served seven years as CFO of Symantec.
Read More →