HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Cardinal Health

15

Cardinal Health

CAH
 

Cardinal Health, a drug wholesaler that also makes gloves and surgical apparel, has been shoring up its future earnings through a series of strategic acquisitions, development of its alternate care business, and promotion of its specialty drug assets. In late 2015 the company acquired Cordis, naviHealth, and Harvard Drug; it spent much of 2016 integrating them, with a 19% increase in annual revenue to show for it. The company’s pharmaceutical segment endured ongoing profit pressures for generics and the loss of a major customer but lessened the blows with new drug launches and sales growth; its medical segment grew because of acquisitions. The partnerships and purchases are a way for Cardinal Health to snag a greater share of the medical products sold to hospitals, physicians, and ambulatory centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

George S. Barrett

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Wholesalers

Industry

Wholesalers: Health Care

HQ Location

Dublin, OH

Website

www.cardinalhealth.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

37,300

Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Cardinal Health is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#50

Global 500

Cardinal Health: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$121,54618.5%
Profits ($M)$1,427.017.4%
Assets ($M)$34,122
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$6,554
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$25,725
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.2%
Profits as % of Assets4.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity21.8%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.32
EPS % Change (from 2015)19.3%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)9.7%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)6.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-17.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)14.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)6.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Cardinal Health

Microsoft Is the Best Dividend Stock on the Fortune 500

The software giant and four other high-dividend companies look like good buys.

Read More →
The Biggest Health Care Companies in the Fortune 500

This year's list includes insurers, drug wholesalers, and some household names.

Read More →
Big Healthcare Companies Pump $220 Million into VC Firm

Heritage Group just closed its second fund.

Read More →
The 10 biggest health-care companies in the Fortune 500

The roster includes big pharmacies, insurers and some names you wouldn't expect.

Read More →
The 15 companies of the Fortune 500 with the fastest-growing profits

They're not the ones you'd expect.

Read More →
14
16
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.