The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

100

Capital One Financial

COF
 

The financial holding company’s businesses include credit cards and retail and commercial banks. In 2016 it performed above average compared to its peers, chasing growth in its card and auto businesses as it invested in its own digital transformation. But growth in this industry carries upfront costs, and that chase weighed down 2016 earnings compared to 2015: $3.8 billion in net income, down $299 million from the year before. A surging stock market helped offset things.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Richard D. Fairbank

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Commercial Banks

HQ Location

McLean, VA

Website

www.capitalone.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

18

Employees

47,300

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Capital One Financial is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#17

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

#430

Global 500

Capital One Financial: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$27,5199.6%
Profits ($M)$3,751.0-7.4%
Assets ($M)$357,033
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$47,514
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$41,831
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues13.6%
Profits as % of Assets1.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity7.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.89
EPS % Change (from 2015)-2.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)0.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-1.0%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)23.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)17.3%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)3.0%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Capital One Financial

Wells Fargo Is Testing a Chatbot in Facebook Messenger

Banks hope chatbots can provide better customer service than large call centers populated by humans.

Read More →
4 People You Should Turn to When You Need Career Advice

They should be able to lean on you, too.

Read More →
U.S. Financial Firms Have Saved Billions by Embracing Shared Cloud Services

The payoffs are clear for an industry engaged in rounds of relentless cost-cutting.

Read More →
Capital One Deliberately Made Its Chatbot Gender-Neutral

Eno is neither male nor female, but its favorite color is green.

Read More →
How Foursquare Plans to Find More Money in Its Location Data

Prepare for more annoying pings.

Read More →
