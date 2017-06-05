Campbell Soup

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Denise M. Morrison
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Consumer Products
HQ Location
Camden, NJ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
16,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
