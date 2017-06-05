Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mark P. Frissora
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Hotels, Casinos, Resorts
HQ Location
Las Vegas, NV
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
31,000
News about Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Unit Resolves Lender Dispute, Eyes Bankruptcy Exit
Shares of Caesars Entertainment closed up 9.8% to $7.85 on Friday.
U.S. Watchdog Objects to Caesars Entertainment Unit's Bankruptcy Proposal
The proposal would slash billions in debt.
Caesars Stock Plummets After Judge Allows Billions in Lawsuits
Shares were down 16% on Monday.
