The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

992

Cadence Design Systems

CDNS
 

CEO

Lip-Bu Tan

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computer Software

HQ Location

San Jose, CA

Website

www.cadence.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

7,100

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Cadence Design Systems is also featured in these fortune lists

#81

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$1,8166.7%
Profits ($M)$203.1-19.5%
Assets ($M)$2,097
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$741.8
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$8,775
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues11.2%
Profits as % of Assets9.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity27.4%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.70
EPS % Change (from 2015)-13.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)21.0%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)4.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)21.2%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)3.5%
