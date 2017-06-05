Cadence Design Systems

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Lip-Bu Tan
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computer Software
HQ Location
San Jose, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
7,100
