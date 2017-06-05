Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Kenneth Asbury
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
HQ Location
Arlington, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
19,900
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about CACI International
CACI Is Set to Buy Lockheed's Government IT Business
But the Pentagon's biggest contractor won't get as much as it hoped.
