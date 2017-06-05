HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

581

Cabela’s

CAB
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Thomas L. Millner

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers: Other

HQ Location

Sidney, NE

Website

www.cabelas.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

19,100

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$4,1293.3%
Profits ($M)$146.9-22.4%
Assets ($M)$8,971
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$2,011.6
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$3,639
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.6%
Profits as % of Assets1.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity7.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.13
EPS % Change (from 2015)-20.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)1.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)5.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)25.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)18.2%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)9.3%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Cabela’s

U.S. Judge Allows First Transgender Person to Sue Under the Disabilities Act

The retail chain Cabela's is accused of discriminating a transgender woman who worked there

Read More →
Bass Pro Shops Buys Rival Cabela's for $5.5 Billion

To help Cabela's nearly double its store count and boost sales.

Read More →
Here's Who Is Expected to Buy the Cabela's Sporting Goods Chain

The deal is set to value Cabela's well in excess of $4 billion, according to sources.

Read More →
What Makes the AR-15 So Appealing to Mass Shooters?

The same reasons it's been a popular firearm for decades.

Read More →
Now May Be a Good Time to Sell Cabela's Shares

Barron's suggests it's smart to cash in before a Cabela's sale takes the gold out of the granola.

Read More →
580
582
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.