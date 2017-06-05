Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas L. Millner
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
Sidney, NE
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
19,100

News about Cabela’s
U.S. Judge Allows First Transgender Person to Sue Under the Disabilities Act
The retail chain Cabela's is accused of discriminating a transgender woman who worked there
Bass Pro Shops Buys Rival Cabela's for $5.5 Billion
To help Cabela's nearly double its store count and boost sales.
Here's Who Is Expected to Buy the Cabela's Sporting Goods Chain
The deal is set to value Cabela's well in excess of $4 billion, according to sources.
What Makes the AR-15 So Appealing to Mass Shooters?
The same reasons it's been a popular firearm for decades.
Now May Be a Good Time to Sell Cabela's Shares
Barron's suggests it's smart to cash in before a Cabela's sale takes the gold out of the granola.
