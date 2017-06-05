Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michael P. Gregoire
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computer Software
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
11,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
