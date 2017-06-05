Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
John P. Wiehoff
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Transportation and Logistics
HQ Location
Eden Prairie, MN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
16
Employees
14,125
Profile provided by S&P Global.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about C.H. Robinson Worldwide
What the U.S. Loses If Trump Eliminates AmeriCorps
His new budget says it’s not the government’s responsibility.
Read More →
Here's How Uber Is Plotting Its Entry Into Long-Haul Trucking
The trucking push is partly a gambit to leverage Uber's mapping and logistics expertise.
Read More →
These Are the Only 6 Nasdaq Stocks That Didn't Get Crushed Today
Only a few retailers and other stocks made it out alive.
Read More →