Burlington Stores

CEO
Thomas A. Kingsbury
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Apparel
HQ Location
Burlington, NJ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
2
Employees
40,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
