HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

John Greim—LightRocket via Getty Images

463

Burlington Stores

BURL
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Thomas A. Kingsbury

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers: Apparel

HQ Location

Burlington, NJ

Website

www.burlingtonstores.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

2

Employees

40,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Burlington Stores: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$5,5919.0%
Profits ($M)$215.943.5%
Assets ($M)$2,575
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-49.8
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$6,836
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.9%
Profits as % of Assets8.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.01
EPS % Change (from 2015)51.3%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)97.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Burlington Stores

How Tim Cook Brags About Apple's Success Without Giving Too Much Away

Following the tactic of Jeff Bezos.

Read More →
Ivanka Trump Clothing No Longer Shows Up on Burlington's Website

Her clothing line has been dropped from a number of stores over the past few weeks

Read More →
Here Are the 15 New Companies Joining the Fortune 500

PayPal, Burlington Stores, and Citizens Bank are now among the biggest in business.

Read More →
'Layaway Angels' Give Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars to Walmart Shoppers

The holiday trend is alive and well at the world's largest retailer.

Read More →
U.S. spending bill and Nobel Peace Prize — 5 things to watch for this week

Here's what you need to know for your week ahead.

Read More →
462
464
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.