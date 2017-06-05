Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Lloyd A. Carney
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Network and Other Communications Equipment
HQ Location
San Jose, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
5,960
Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Brocade Communications Systems is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Brocade Communications Systems
EU Watchdogs Expected to Approve Broadcom's $5.5 Billion Bid for Brocade
After some concessions are made.
Read More →
Arris Nears Deal to Acquire Brocade's Networking Business
It's prepping for $5.5 billion takeover by Broadcom.
Read More →
This Set-Top Box Maker Might Buy Brocade's Networking Tech for $1 Billion
The deal could potentially dent Broadcom's purchase of all of Brocade.
Read More →
Chipmaker Broadcom Offers $5.5 Billion for Network Gear Maker Brocade
The buyout bid represents a huge premium.
Read More →
Broadcom Nears Big Acquisition
Deal will help it compete with bigger rivals.
Read More →