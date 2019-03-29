The Fortune 500 newcomer is in the semiconductor business and operates in four segments: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage, and industrial and other.
CEO
Hock E. Tan
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
San Jose, Calif.
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
15,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2018., Redomiciled from Singapore to the U.S., April 4, 2018. Acquired CA (2018 rank: 602), Nov. 5, 2018.
News about Broadcom
CEO Pay, Stocks Tumble, Trump vs Fed: CEO Daily for October 11, 2018
How Broadcom Stock Was Hit by a Fake National Security Scare
Why Broadcom's Stock Is Crashing
Data Sheet—The Thinking Behind Broadcom's CA Technologies Acquisition
