Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

150

Broadcom

AVGO
 

The Fortune 500 newcomer is in the semiconductor business and operates in four segments: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage, and industrial and other.

CEO

Hock E. Tan

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Technology

Industry

Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components

HQ Location

San Jose, Calif.

Website

http://www.broadcom.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

1

Employees

15,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2018., Redomiciled from Singapore to the U.S., April 4, 2018. Acquired CA (2018 rank: 602), Nov. 5, 2018.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$20,84818.1%
Profits ($M)$12,259.0624.5%
Assets ($M)$50,124
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$26,657
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues58.8%
Profits as % of Assets24.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity46.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)28.44
EPS % Change (from 2017)607.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)67.0%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2018)2.2%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)39.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Broadcom

Who’s Going to Make the Most Money Off the A.I. Wave?

There may only be a few winners.

Read More →
CEO Pay, Stocks Tumble, Trump vs Fed: CEO Daily for October 11, 2018

Must-read business news, delivered every morning.

Read More →
How Broadcom Stock Was Hit by a Fake National Security Scare

Made up concerns arose after its blocked acquisition of Qualcomm

Read More →
Why Broadcom's Stock Is Crashing

The bid for CA technologies goes over like a lead balloon.

Read More →
Data Sheet—The Thinking Behind Broadcom's CA Technologies Acquisition

This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Thursday, July 12, 2018.

Read More →
