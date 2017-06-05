Bristol-Myers Squibb

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Giovanni Caforio
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
25,000
