CEO
Andrew V. Masterman
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Diversified Outsourcing Services
HQ Location
Blue Bell, Pa.
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
19,700
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2018., Went public, June 28, 2018.
News about BrightView Holdings
Here are the crazy stocks Lehman Brothers is still trading
Would the last trader at Lehman please turn out the lights?
The cloud goes public
The market seems to be welcoming business-software IPOs with open arms, provided they offer some cloud computing capabilities. They are not, however, being met with the critical scrutiny Facebook has received.
