The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Boston Scientific

327

Boston Scientific

BSX
 

CEO

Michael F. Mahoney

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Medical Products and Equipment

HQ Location

Marlborough, MA

Website

www.bostonscientific.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

14

Employees

27,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Boston Scientific is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Boston Scientific: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$8,38612.2%
Profits ($M)$347.0
Assets ($M)$18,096
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$6,733
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$34,046
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues4.1%
Profits as % of Assets1.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity5.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.25
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-2.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)17.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)32.3%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)2.3%
