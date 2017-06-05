BorgWarner

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
James R. Verrier
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Auburn Hills, MI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
11
Employees
27,000
