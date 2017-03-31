The government contractor provides management and technology advice to defense, intelligence and civil service agencies.
CEO
Horacio D. Rozanski
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
HQ Location
McLean, Va.
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
8
Employees
23,300
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
News about Booz Allen Hamilton
5 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Now
A 'Trump Bump' at the Pentagon should boost these companies.
Automation Jobs Will Put 10,000 Humans to Work, Study Says
The AI industry could be worth $16 billion by 2022.
NSA Contractor Indicted Over Massive Theft of Classified Data
U.S. officials say it may be the largest heist of classified government information in history.
Booz Allen Is Reviewing Its Security After the Arrest of Another NSA Contractor
The consulting firm said it's brought in a former FBI chief.
NSA Arrests Contractor in New Theft of Secrets
This doesn't look good.
