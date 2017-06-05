HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Fortune 500

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

24

Boeing

BA
 

The world’s largest aerospace company spent its year working to reclaim the ground it lost during its centennial. It has plenty to show for it: $94.6 billion in revenue and $76 billion in net new orders. Still, the reclassification of costs for two 787 Dreamliner flight-test airplanes, tough decisions around 747 production (slow sales led to unsold aircraft), and higher costs on developing models weighed on operating performance. Low oil prices have also relaxed customers’ need for new, fuel-efficient models. Still, reviving interest in the F/A-18 Super Hornet—sparked by none other than President Trump—may help revive the company’s fighter jet business.

CEO

Dennis A. Muilenburg

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Industry

Aerospace and Defense

HQ Location

Chicago, IL

Website

www.boeing.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

150,540

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Boeing is also featured in these fortune lists

#30

World’s Most Admired Companies

#61

Global 500

Boeing: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$94,571-1.6%
Profits ($M)$4,895.0-5.4%
Assets ($M)$89,997
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$817
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$107,546
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.2%
Profits as % of Assets5.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity599.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)7.61
EPS % Change (from 2015)2.3%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)7.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)10.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)11.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.2%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)8.5%
23
25
