CEO
Laurence D. Fink
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Securities
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
10
Employees
13,000
BlackRock is also featured in these fortune lists
News about BlackRock
Snap Surges After Wall Street Heavyweights Reveal Stakes
Shares in Snapchat's parent company rebounded after a big tumble last week.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Thinks We're Too Optimistic About Trump's Tax Cuts
Simplifying the tax code would be great, but Fink is skeptical about the impact.
Trump Set to Meet with GM, IBM, and Walmart CEOs on $1 Trillion Infrastructure Program
The President will meet with about 20 chief executives on Tuesday.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says He Is Not Replacing Humans With Robots
Despite reports to the contrary
