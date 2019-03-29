HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

The membership wholesale club chain, headquartered in Massachusetts, operates more than 215 locations in 16 states.

CEO

Christopher J. Baldwin

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Retailing

Industry

General Merchandisers

HQ Location

Westborough, Mass.

Website

http://www.bjs.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

15

Employees

26,383

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2019., Went public, June 28, 2018.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$13,007.32.0%
Profits ($M)$127.3153.0%
Assets ($M)$3,239.3
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-202.1
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.0%
Profits as % of Assets3.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.05
EPS % Change (from 2017)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2018)-
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
BJ's Wholesale Shares Jump 27% in Return to the Stock Market

But taking on Costco and Sam's won't be easy.

Thanksgiving Day Online Shopping Blew Past $1 Billion

Surging almost 14% from a year ago.

Frozen Vegetables Sold at Costco and BJ's May Contain Listeria

They've been in stores since September.

Leonard Green raising $5 billion

Leonard Green & Partners is raising $5 billion for its sixth private equity fund, according to a regulatory filing. The Los Angeles-based firm invests in a variety of industry sectors, but is best known a retail portfolio that currently includes Sports Authority, Niemen Marcus and Whole Foods . Soon it plans to add BJ’s Wholesale Club […]

And the best private equity firm is...

Private equity firms get ranked in all sorts of ways. The amount of capital under management. The number of deals done in a given year. The number of companies taken public or, conversely, the number of portfolio company bankruptcies. But, in the end, only one ranking really matters: Who has the best performance? And it […]

