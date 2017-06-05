Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michel Vounatsos
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Cambridge, MA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
8
Employees
7,400
News about Biogen
The FDA Just Approved One of the Most Expensive Drugs in the World
It will cost more than $700,000 per year.
Apple Hired a Secret Team to Develop Diabetes Treatment, Report Says
Companies are increasingly joining forces to tackle chronic diseases using high-tech devices.
These Were Big Pharma's Biggest Winners and Losers in 2016
At least when it comes to market value.
Another Failure in Alzheimer’s. Another Shrug.
Merck halts a major high-hopes late-stage drug trial. Join the club.
