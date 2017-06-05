This year, Best Buy retired “Renew Blue,” the strategy it credits with transforming its sales, enlivening the store and customer support experiences, and stiff-arming the Cassandras who have been waiting to call time of death on the big-box electronics retailer for years. Its recent fiscal year was the third in a row that the company grew its domestic comparable sales; its non-GAAP operating income grew from 3.4% in fiscal year 2013 to 4.5% in fiscal year 2017. In March, the company launched a new strategy called “Building the New Blue: Best Buy 2020,” an attempt to leverage its new stability into the next best Blue. With an emphasis on multi-channel retail and specific investments in smart home, appliances, and home security, the company also hopes to deepen its international business through e-commerce, store remodels in Canada, and new stores in Mexico.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Hubert B. Joly
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
Richfield, MN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
125,000
#244
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Best Buy
Photos of a fire sale points to brand's humbling downfall.
It has a smaller screen than Samsung's Galaxy S8, but much higher resolution.
Lots of tech companies can improve the customer installation experience.
Big box retailer Best Buy is increasing its bet on the smart home.