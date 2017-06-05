HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Paul J. Richards — AFP/Getty Images

72

Best Buy

BBY
 

This year, Best Buy retired “Renew Blue,” the strategy it credits with transforming its sales, enlivening the store and customer support experiences, and stiff-arming the Cassandras who have been waiting to call time of death on the big-box electronics retailer for years. Its recent fiscal year was the third in a row that the company grew its domestic comparable sales; its non-GAAP operating income grew from 3.4% in fiscal year 2013 to 4.5% in fiscal year 2017. In March, the company launched a new strategy called “Building the New Blue: Best Buy 2020,” an attempt to leverage its new stability into the next best Blue. With an emphasis on multi-channel retail and specific investments in smart home, appliances, and home security, the company also hopes to deepen its international business through e-commerce, store remodels in Canada, and new stores in Mexico.

CEO

Hubert B. Joly

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers: Other

HQ Location

Richfield, MN

Website

www.bestbuy.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

125,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Best Buy is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#244

Global 500

Best Buy: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$39,403-0.9%
Profits ($M)$1,228.036.9%
Assets ($M)$13,856
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,709
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$15,193
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.1%
Profits as % of Assets8.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity26.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.81
EPS % Change (from 2015)48.8%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)3.2%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)46.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)16.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)1.1%
News about Best Buy

RadioShack's Tweets Offer a Bleak Look Into the Retailer's Demise

Photos of a fire sale points to brand's humbling downfall.

Read More →
Sony's New Phone Will Cost More Than the Galaxy S8

It has a smaller screen than Samsung's Galaxy S8, but much higher resolution.

Read More →
Succeeding With A 'Bolt-On Geek Squad'

Lots of tech companies can improve the customer installation experience.

Read More →
Best Buy Stock Jumps 15% as Nintendo's Switch Lifts Sales

Thanks to Mario and Luigi.

Read More →
Best Buy Will Now Sell Vivint's Smart Home Installation Services

Big box retailer Best Buy is increasing its bet on the smart home.

Read More →
