This year Berkshire Hathaway ranks higher than ever before, yet the holding company is less about Warren Buffett than it ever was. Berkshire once generated the bulk of its income from Buffett’s investment mastery. Today it’s a conglomerate of dozens of companies from car insurance company Geico to underwear maker Fruit of the Loom to railroad giant Burlington Northern. Berkshire generates about three-quarters of its revenue from its non-financial operating businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Neb.
CEO
Warren E. Buffett
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
Omaha, NE
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
367,700
#11