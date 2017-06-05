HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

RosaIreneBetancourt — Alamy Stock Photo

233

Bed Bath & Beyond

BBBY
 

CEO

Steven H. Temares

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers: Other

HQ Location

Union, NJ

Website

www.bedbathandbeyond.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

14

Employees

62,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Feb. 29, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$12,1041.9%
Profits ($M)$841.5-12.1%
Assets ($M)$6,499
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$2,559.5
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$5,931
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues7.0%
Profits as % of Assets12.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity32.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)5.10
EPS % Change (from 2015)0.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)10.7%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)10.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-15.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-6.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)0.7%
SodaStream's CEO Really Hates Bottled Water's Rising Popularity

Throughout his interview with Fortune, he repeatedly called Smartwater "dumb water."

Read More →
Iconix Brand Sells Sharper Image For $100 Million

The same company that recently purchased FAO Schwarz

Read More →
American Stores Are Far From Overwhelmed as Black Friday Sales Begin

"Nobody was busting down the doors at 6 a.m.," said one Chicago store manager.

Read More →
Another Industry’s Stocks Are Soaring Thanks to Donald Trump

Trump's election has been like retail therapy.

Read More →
Anti-Trump Boycott Targets Retailers That Sell Trump-Branded Products

Targets big retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Nordstrom.

Read More →
