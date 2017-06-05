HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Becton Dickinson

225

Becton Dickinson

BDX
 

CEO

Vincent A. Forlenza

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Medical Products and Equipment

HQ Location

Franklin Lakes, NJ

Website

www.bd.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

50,928

Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Becton Dickinson is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#37

Change the World

Becton Dickinson: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$12,48321.4%
Profits ($M)$976.040.4%
Assets ($M)$25,586
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$7,633
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$39,041
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues7.8%
Profits as % of Assets3.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity12.8%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.49
EPS % Change (from 2015)34.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-4.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)4.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)9.2%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)11.0%
News about Becton Dickinson

Medical Tech Firm Becton Dickinson Agrees to Buy C.R. Bard For $24 Billion

The deal comes two years after Becton Dickinson acquired CareFusion for $12 billion.

Read More →
What Bill and Hillary Clinton's Controversial Foundation Actually Does

The charity has become a political headache for Hillary Clinton.

Read More →
This Startup Aims to Reduce the Need for Needles for Blood Draws

And no, it's not Theranos.

Read More →
Tamara Elias leaves VC firm for Becton Dickinson

As Essex Woodlands keeps trying to raise its ninth fund, Tamara Elias moves on.

Read More →
Dividends could offer shelter in stormy markets

“Aristocrat” stocks have decades-long track records of increasing their dividends. And they’ve held up better than their peers during market downturns.

Read More →
224
226
