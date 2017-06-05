Baxter International

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jose E. Almeida
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Medical Products and Equipment
HQ Location
Deerfield, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
48,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
