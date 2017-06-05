Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Demos Parneros
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
28,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended April 30, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble's New CEO Gives A Full-Throated Defense of Physical Stores
Don't expect the bookstore chain to close many locations.
Barnes & Noble Blames Adele and Coloring Books For Worsening Sales Drop
It was the bookseller's worst Christmas period since 2005
