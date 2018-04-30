Barnes & Noble Education

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michael P. Huseby
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
Basking Ridge, N.J.
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
14,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended April 30, 2018.
