The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Barnes & Noble Education

CEO

Michael P. Huseby

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers: Other

HQ Location

Basking Ridge, N.J.

Website

http://www.bned.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

14,500

Figures are for fiscal year ended April 30, 2018.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$2,203.617.6%
Profits ($M)$-252.6-4,811.2%
Assets ($M)$1,039.2
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$468
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-11.5%
Profits as % of Assets-24.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-54.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-5.40
EPS % Change (from 2017)-5,009.1%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2018)-51.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
News about Barnes & Noble Education

The Amazon vs. Target Battle Is Moving to College Campuses

At stake: The loyalty of the next generation of shoppers.

Read More →
