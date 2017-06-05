Bank of America, with its enormous retail banking franchise, is one of the biggest winners from rising interest rates: The company recorded its most profitable year since the financial crisis in 2016, and its second biggest profit in the history of the company. (Bank of America has yet to surpass its 2006 record, in which it earned $21 billion.) And even the Federal Reserve’s modest rate hikes have had an outsized impact on the bottom line of Bank of America, which pockets the extra interest it collects on loans while paying out much less on consumers’ deposits (making money on the so-called spread). That’s a big reason why Bank of America grew profits nearly 13% last year even while sales were flat. Its stock also returned more than 33% for the year.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Brian T. Moynihan
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
Charlotte, NC
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
208,024
#64
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Bank of America Corp.
The biggest bottom lines span from Apple to companies ranked much lower.
This is Hoffman's largest personal investment to date.
DataRobot bought Nutonian to accelerate its push into new markets.
Investors include HSBC, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and more.
If you want to work on Wall Street, that is.