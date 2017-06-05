Baker Hughes

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Martin S. Craighead
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Oil and Gas Equipment, Services
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
33,000
