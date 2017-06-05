Avon Products

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Sherilyn S. McCoy
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Household Products
Industry
Household and Personal Products
HQ Location
Rye, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
26,400
Incorporated in the U.S. and headquartered in Britain. Its U.S. executive office is in Rye, N.Y.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
