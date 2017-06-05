Avis Budget Group

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Larry D. De Shon
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Automotive Retailing, Services
HQ Location
Parsippany, NJ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
20
Employees
25,600

