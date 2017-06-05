Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mitchell R. Butier
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Materials
Industry
Packaging, Containers
HQ Location
Glendale, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
25,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Avery Dennison
Exclusive: Internet of Clothing Is Coming Through Huge Label Deal
Deal between Avery Dennison and Evrythng will see 10 billion pieces of apparel "born digital."
Read More →
Mitt Romney may have sparked a binder boom
Mitt Romney's comments about a "binder full of women" drew amateur parodists to an Amazon product page.
Read More →
A sticky problem: Mergers and consumers
A smart deal is good business. But not when it leaves consumers out in the cold.
Read More →