CEO
William C. Rhodes III
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
Memphis, TN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
19
Employees
66,780
Figures are for fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
