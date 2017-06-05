HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Sergio Flores — Bloomberg via Getty Images

270

AutoZone

AZO
 

CEO

William C. Rhodes III

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers: Other

HQ Location

Memphis, TN

Website

www.autozone.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

19

Employees

66,780

Figures are for fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
AutoZone: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$10,6364.4%
Profits ($M)$1,241.07.0%
Assets ($M)$8,600
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-1,787.5
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$20,540
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues11.7%
Profits as % of Assets14.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)40.70
EPS % Change (from 2015)13.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)15.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)18.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)6.5%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)21.2%
News about AutoZone

Retail CEOs Are Heading to Washington to Plead Case Against Import Tax

The group of eight retail bosses will meet with members of Congress on Wednesday, sources said.

Read More →
Capitalism at the Crossroads

Business has to change in three key ways

Read More →
Auto Parts Sellers Skid After Report on Amazon's Entry

Amazon is said to be revving its auto parts engine.

Read More →
Super Tuesday, Buffett on Apple -- 5 Things to Know Today

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Read More →
Why investors should fear the return of the buyback

Execs argue that buybacks are a sign of faith in a company's stock, but the data say investors should beware of firms purchasing its own shares.

Read More →
