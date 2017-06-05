AutoNation

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michael J. Jackson
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Automotive Retailing, Services
HQ Location
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
20
Employees
26,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
