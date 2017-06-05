Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jan Carlson
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Auburn Hills, MI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
19
Employees
65,900
Incorporated in the U.S. and headquartered in Stockholm. Its North American headquarters are in Auburn Hills, Mich.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Autoliv
Top U.S. automakers agree to make auto braking standard
"We are entering a new era of vehicle safety, focused on preventing crashes from ever occurring," U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said.
