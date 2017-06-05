The telecommunications giant improved its revenues in 2016 and posted a record $39.3 billion in cash from operations as it invested heavily in the wireless, fiber, and Internet Protocol networks that make up its business. It started the year integrating its 2015 acquisition of DirecTV and ended it by announcing an even larger deal for media stalwart Time Warner. Along the way the company added 6.2 million wireless subscribers in the highly competitive U.S. market and expanded its lucrative business services portfolio. AT&T was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas.
CEO
Randall L. Stephenson
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Dallas, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
268,540
#23
