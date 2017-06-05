HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

RosaIreneBetancourt/Alamy Stock Photo

9

AT&T

T
 

The telecommunications giant improved its revenues in 2016 and posted a record $39.3 billion in cash from operations as it invested heavily in the wireless, fiber, and Internet Protocol networks that make up its business. It started the year integrating its 2015 acquisition of DirecTV and ended it by announcing an even larger deal for media stalwart Time Warner. Along the way the company added 6.2 million wireless subscribers in the highly competitive U.S. market and expanded its lucrative business services portfolio. AT&T was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas.

CEO

Randall L. Stephenson

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Telecommunications

Industry

Telecommunications

HQ Location

Dallas, TX

Website

www.att.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

268,540

Profile provided by S&P Global.
AT&T is also featured in these fortune lists

#37

World’s Most Admired Companies

#93

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

#23

Global 500

AT&T: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$163,78611.6%
Profits ($M)$12,976.0-2.8%
Assets ($M)$403,821
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$123,135
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$255,679
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues7.9%
Profits as % of Assets3.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity10.5%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.10
EPS % Change (from 2015)-11.4%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)26.0%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)1.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)29.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)12.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)7.3%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about AT&T

Here Are the Fortune 500's 10 Most Successful Companies

Together, they had over $2 trillion in revenue last year.

Read More →
Cheddar Is Coming to Cable TV in Deal With Fusion

The streaming financial news network for millennials will now air on Fusion TV.

Read More →
AT&T Reaches Deal With Half of the Workers Who Went on Strike

Workers in California and Nevada made a deal.

Read More →
AT&T Deal With Electrical Workers Keeps Call Center Jobs Local

It's the second time this year AT&T agreed to restore local jobs.

Read More →
Sony's New Phone Will Cost More Than the Galaxy S8

It has a smaller screen than Samsung's Galaxy S8, but much higher resolution.

Read More →
