CEO
Alan B. Colberg
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
13
Employees
14,700
Profile provided by S&P Global.
