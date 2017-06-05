Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
William A. Wulfsohn
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
Covington, KY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
11,000
Reorganized as a holding company and changed name from Ashland Inc., Sept. 20, 2016., Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Ashland Global Holdings
Here's Why These 15 Companies Fell Off the Fortune 500
You can blame low oil prices for a lot of the damage.
Read More →
These companies have made every Fortune 500 list for 61 years
The 57 companies that have made the Fortune 500 every year since the Eisenhower era.
Read More →
Dina Wein Reis, corporate grifter, to plead guilty
Dina Wein Reis was accused of duping several Fortune 500 companies of millions of dollars. The self-described philanthropist is expected to close this legal chapter with a guilty plea.
Read More →