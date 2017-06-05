Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David R. Jaffe
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Apparel
HQ Location
Mahwah, NJ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
41,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Ascena Retail Group
