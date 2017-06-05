Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David P. Hess
CEO Title
Interim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
41,500
Changed name from Alcoa Inc. after spinning off Alcoa Corp. (2016 rank: 300), Nov. 1, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Arconic is also featured in these fortune lists
#476
